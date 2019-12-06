St. Louis Lyft driver charged with rape arrested in St. Peters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A ride-sharing driver, charged with rape and attempted kidnapping, is now behind bars. St. Louis City Police say the suspect in the case was taken in by St. Peters Police late this afternoon. Larry Donnel Ward, 53, is facing the two counts of rape or attempted rape and kidnapping.

Court records indicate he was charged with attacking a female customer in the backseat of his Lyft car. The sex and kidnapping crimes allegedly happened in downtown St. Louis on Clark street. Ward was arrested by St. Peters police and his bond was set at $100,000 - cash only.

Lyft called the crime appalling and says ward is no longer driving for them and the company is assisting law enforcement in the investigation.

This week Uber released its own safety report of its company.

The report says Uber makes 4 million trips a day and 99.9 percent are completed without problems. However, there were more than 5900 sexual assault reports in 2017 and 2018 in the United States. More than 460 of those were rapes and 19 deaths happened as a result of physical assault.

Uber and Lyft say they will or already have added new safety features for customers and drivers.