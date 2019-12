Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The city of St. Louis now petitioning to have an apartment complex in south St. Louis be declared a public nuisance. Problems at the Southwest Crossing Apartment Complex owned by TEH Realty first came to light earlier this year.

Residents had repeatedly complained of poor living conditions.

The city is asking the circuit court to order TEH to, "Repair its property or sell it."

US Senator Josh Hawley is calling for a federal investigation.