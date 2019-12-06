Topping ceremony held for new Saint Louis University STEM building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Work continues on Saint Louis University's new interdisciplinary science and engineering building. The $50 million, 90,000 square-foot, three-story building is slated to open in 2020.

School representatives say it will be a new phase in Saint Louis University's continued investment in educating STEM students who will become the workforce of the future.

As part of the ceremony, students, faculty, staff, and friends of the university signed the steel beam that will complete the topping-out.