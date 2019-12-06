Volunteers send personal letters from Santa to help benefit NICU babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An annual tradition at Mercy Hospital reaches its 25 anniversary. The "Letters from Santa" fundraiser helps benefit the NICUPS (NICU Parental Support) by providing support and assistance to parents whose children are currently in or were in the facilities' neonatal intensive care unit.

"They really help out the parents in the NICU because it's a hard thing to do when you're here." said new mom Katie Williams, whose daughter Bailey was prematurely born six ago and currently receives care there."

NICUPU operates year-round but the "Letter from Santa" campaign was at full speed Friday. For each $7 wish list constructed online, a recipient received a personalized greeting from Kris Kringle. Volunteers will have stuffed over 3,000 envelopes by the time they are delivered the week prior to Christmas.

"Every letter is unique," said NICUPS Merging Elf Stephanie Mara. We don't know the senders necessarily, but they spend time telling us about what the recipient has done well this year. What they should work on. Who's really proud of them."

Since 1994, the group has sent out 75,000 notes.

Visit NICUPS on Facebook.