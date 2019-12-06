Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, December 7-8, 2019



St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 6:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

St. Louis Ambush Soccer

Date: Sunday, December 8 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 5:05pm Tickets: $15.00-$35.00

Vs: Milwaukee Wave

SLU Billikens Women’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, December 8 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 2:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Wicked

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 7-8 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $49.00-$199.00

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.

SLSO: Baroque Fireworks

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 7-8 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday: 3pm Tickets: $15.00-$67.50

Brilliant brass gleam in Handel’s celebratory Music for the Royal Fireworks and Water Music. Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 features the famous “Air on a G string.”

Pride and Prejudice

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 7-8 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4pm; Sunday: 2pm, 7pm Tickets: $20.00-$99.50

In a world of opulent estates and lavish private balls, where women’s entire futures hinge on marriage, Elizabeth Bennet stands apart. With a vibrant wit and a headstrong sense of pride, Elizabeth places her own needs first and refuses to marry for mere convenience. But she meets her match in the unlikely figure of Mr. Darcy. Beginning as a testy battle of words and ideas, their relationship blossoms into a remarkable romance between two passionate intellects who play by their own rules.

South Grand Annual Grinchmas and Cocoa Crawl

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Ritz Park, South Grand, St. Louis, MO

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm Cost: $7 donation gets a photo with the Grinch

Get a photo taken with the Grinch, njoy a cup of hot cocoa at participating retailers, and judge a holiday window decorating contest. FREE balloon animals from the Shriner Clowns. Photos with the Grinch are only $7, or $5 plus a donation. 10% of all sales of cocoa crawl businesses will be donated to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Holiday Christmas Festival

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:30pm Admission: Free

A cultural celebration of 500 years of holiday themed music performed by renowned musicians from across the region is featured at free performances in historic churches and other downtown venues. Other activities include a Christmas parade, caroling, colonial decorations, free pictures with Santa for the little ones, the Art Guild Art Show & Sale, downtown shop refreshments, some historic site open houses, and an old-fashioned Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Saturday evening at the Welcome Center.

Le Reveillon

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Felix Valle State Historic Site, Ste. Genevieve, MO

Time: 1:00-5:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy this annual holiday celebration highlighting the music, customs, and crafts of an early French Colonial Christmas in Ste. Genevieve. The day will also feature traditional foods of the period along with refreshments and traditional music.

https://www.stegenchamber.org/events/le-reveillon/

Saturday with Santa: Christmas Carols in the Garden

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Ridgeway Center, Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 1:00- 4:00pm Admission: Free with Garden Admission ($14, St. Louis City/County residents $6)

Whisper your Christmas wishes to Santa Claus, rub noses with Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, listen to festive holiday carols, and enjoy a free ride with your friends and family to see holiday decor at the Tower Grove House.

Christmas Candlelight Walk

Date: Saturday, December 7 (also Friday night and next weekend) Venue: Historic Daniel Boone Home, Defiance, MO

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm Tickets are limited; admission $15 at event

Step back in time to observe Christmas traditions of the past, while strolling through the enchanting village illuminated with thousands of candles. Along the way, visit with Daniel Boone as he reminisces about winters past, and enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider, and traditional carols.

A Spirited Holiday Past

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: 26 area historic houses, museums, and privately-owned homes

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: Varies by venue

Enjoy a splendid grand tour embracing historic Christmases of the past. Each venue will be decorated with a festive flair and may offer period-dressed interpreters, skits, music, other seasonal activities and refreshments. Create your own tour or utilize the themed tours to enjoy the holiday spirit of yesteryear.

Lafayette Square Annual Holiday Parlor Tour

Date: Sunday, December 8 Venue: Lafayette Square, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Tickets: $30 day of, Children 12 and under Free

Eleven beautiful homes will be decorated in their finest for the holiday season. The tour begins at the Park House, located at the corner of Mississippi and Lafayette Avenues. The day also includes complimentary carriage rides, visits with Santa, a Holiday Market on the Plaza, and kids activities.

Central West End Window Walk

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Euclid Ave. between Maryland & McPherson, CWE, St. Louis, MO

Time: 1:00pm-5:00pm Admission: Free

Shop owners and local designers work together to decorate the CWE windows bringing back the time honored tradition of creating beautiful holiday windows. Enjoy shopping at boutiques, seasonal libations, great meals at local restaurants, and strolling amidst elegantly decorated windows.

Wintermarkt 2019

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Greg Freeman Park, St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Skinker DeBaliviere’s annual outdoor crafts sale in the spirit of the holiday season is back. This local, German-inspired Festival draws big crowds looking for unique arts & crafts.

Winter Market

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Main Street, Edwardsville, IL

Time: 9am – Noon Admission: Free

The Winter Market will features artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts and products from our neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/242/Winter-Market

Bethalto Spirit Concert and Victorian Christmas Walk

Date: Sunday, December 8

Concert: First Baptist Church, 201 South Moreland Road, Bethalto, IL – 3pm

Christmas Walk: Prairie to West Central to Oak Streets, Bethalto, IL – 4-7pm

Admission: Free

Start the afternoon with a Christmas concert performed by the Bethalto Spirit Choir and Orchestra. Then stroll candlelit streets, climb aboard a horse-drawn carriage, and experience the camaraderie of life in a small town Christmas village. Visit Father Christmas and enjoy wassail, roasted chestnuts, and many other holiday treats.

Home For The Holidays House Tour and Festivities

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: Various sites, Elsah, IL

Time: Noon-4:00pm Tickets: $18 day of (cash only)

Nestled between two bluffs and right off of the Mississippi River, residents of Elsah, IL open their charming homes decorated for the holidays. A horse drawn carriage will offer free rides to ticket bearers through the village, In addition, the Elsah Museum, both Bed and Breakfasts and churches will be open for tours.

Santa’s Chocolate Express

Date: Saturday, December 7 Venue: The Loading Dock, 300 West Main Street, Grafton, IL

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm Tickets: $15 the day of, $10 children 12 and under

It wouldn't be Christmas without holiday treats. Visit Grafton businesses to collect a variety of chocolates, enjoy caroling, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Grove Memorial Park from 2 pm to 4 pm. Tickets include: a bag of chocolates, a holiday wine glass, free shuttle service, and a free treat at each participating business.

