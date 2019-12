Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wicked remains the single most popular show in St. Louis, so it's little wonder that the Fox Theatre would bring it back as a holiday treat.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz but from a different angle. It'll be at the Fox Dec. 4 through 29.

Allison Bailey Who plays Glinda the good witch in Wicked joined FOX 2 with the untold true story of the witches of Oz.

For tickets go to www.Metrotix.Com or call Metromix at 314.534.1111.