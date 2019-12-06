Winter weather delaying many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deliveries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A shipping slowdown has left many online shoppers frustrated, waiting for their deliveries. People showed up to the UPS headquarters to pick up their packages and were told they were swamped.

A report from Adobe Analytics says Cyber Monday sales saw a new record, more than $9 billion dollars in sales. But the weather is causing delays in deliveries.

FOX 2 reached out to UPS. They sent us this statement:

"Winter storms caused some weather-related delays in Colorado, Utah, the upper Midwest and the Northeast. UPS has successfully implemented recovery plans by temporarily adding resources and leveraging our new 7-day network. Overall, the UPS network is performing as expected to handle a record increase over our normal daily volume between Thanksgiving and Christmas."

UPS is just one company making millions of deliveries right now. FEDEX was also expected to deliver 33 million packages after Cyber Monday. So, you might want to just exercise a little more patience in getting those packages.