ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A young boy is battling a rare disease: IPEX Syndrome. Alex Sims joins us, alongside his father, to talk about the rare disease and how you can make the holidays a little brighter for him and his family.

To become a bone marrow donor visit: BeTheMatch.com

To donate visit: COTAforteamAlexS.com

Mail Christmas and birthday cards to Alex Sims at: 1260 Fox Run Drive, Florissant, MO 63033