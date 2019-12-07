× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 6, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 6, 2019.

Segment One features highlights and post game interviews of the Missouri Class 2 football championship game. Lutheran North beat Ava 49-0 to win their sixth title in school history, their first since 1999.

The Prep Zone did the story of Webster Groves football coach Cliff Ice retiring after 21 years as coach of the Statesmen football team.

Fox 2 Prep Zone host Charlie Marlow visited with DeSmet head football coach Robert Steeples. The Spartans won the Missouri Class 6 football championship last Saturday with a 35-20 win over Joplin. It was DeSmet's second championship in football in the school's history. Steeples was a player on the Spartans football team that won it's first state championship in 2005.

The segment also features highlights of both the girls and boys basketball games, Parkway North at Parkway West.

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of these boys high school basketball games from the MICDS Tip Off Tournament.

MICDS vs Westminster

Howell Central vs Lift for Life

Riverview Gardens vs St. Dominic