Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 6, 2019
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 6, 2019.
The Prep Zone did the story of Webster Groves football coach Cliff Ice retiring after 21 years as coach of the Statesmen football team.
Fox 2 Prep Zone host Charlie Marlow visited with DeSmet head football coach Robert Steeples. The Spartans won the Missouri Class 6 football championship last Saturday with a 35-20 win over Joplin. It was DeSmet's second championship in football in the school's history. Steeples was a player on the Spartans football team that won it's first state championship in 2005.
The segment also features highlights of both the girls and boys basketball games, Parkway North at Parkway West.
MICDS vs Westminster
Howell Central vs Lift for Life
Riverview Gardens vs St. Dominic