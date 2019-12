Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. presents the Crimson & Cream Masquerade Ball. This will be a night of elegance filled with dancing, music, and dinner.

The president of the chapter, Dejeanette Williams, joins Kelley Hoskins with more on the event, as well as another upcoming event: Breakfast With Santa.

For more information visit: http://dst-sla.org/.