Fatal train accident kills 34-year-old man from St. Louis

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Around 1:30 AM Saturday morning Maplewood Police received reports of a person struck by a train. A Union Pacific Train was traveling east bound when it struck a person at Greenwood Boulevard and Sutton. A 34-year-old man from St. Louis City was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are not releasing his name yet. Maplewood Police and Union Pacific Police are both investigating the incident.