MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Around 1:30 AM Saturday morning Maplewood Police received reports of a person struck by a train. A Union Pacific Train was traveling east bound when it struck a person at Greenwood Boulevard and Sutton. A 34-year-old man from St. Louis City was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are not releasing his name yet. Maplewood Police and Union Pacific Police are both investigating the incident.
Fatal train accident kills 34-year-old man from St. Louis
-
Man charged in shooting outside Maplewood sports bar
-
MetroLink delays rides to Busch Stadium after elderly man falls onto tracks in East St. Louis
-
Police: Dispute leads to shooting that kills bystander
-
Police identify man found shot to death in pickup truck
-
Man taken in handcuffs near home where missing woman lives
-
-
30-year-old identified as person killed in police shooting
-
Accident reconstruction called to fatal accident on Lemay Ferry Road
-
Man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded motorist
-
St. Louis police shoot at suspect armed with AR-15 after car chase
-
12-year-old dies nearly a month after being struck by an officer’s vehicle
-
-
Police identify vehicle suspected in Lemay fatal hit and run
-
Police locate vehicle, suspect tied to Dutchtown kidnapping
-
Officer struck, injured 12-year-old girl with patrol vehicle