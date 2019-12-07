Fatal train accident kills 34-year-old man from St. Louis

Posted 8:01 am, December 7, 2019, by
Data pix.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Around 1:30 AM Saturday morning Maplewood Police received reports of a person struck by a train. A Union Pacific Train was traveling east bound when it struck a person at Greenwood Boulevard and Sutton. A 34-year-old man from St. Louis City was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are not releasing his name yet. Maplewood Police and Union Pacific Police are both investigating the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.