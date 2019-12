OVERLAND, MO – The Overland Police Department is investigating a fatal fire Saturday night. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of Huntington Avenue.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that one person died in the fire.

A neighbor said they heard a loud boom and looked out back and saw a man on fire in an adjacent yard. The neighbor grabbed a fire extinguisher and put the fire out as best as he could.

An investigation is ongoing.