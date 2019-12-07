Getting healthy for New Year and advice on how to shed those holiday pounds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Eboni January stops by FOX 2 with advice on how to stick to your New Year resolution all year around, healthy meal preps, and how to shed holiday pounds while still enjoying the holidays.
