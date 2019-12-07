× Police investigating accidental death in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, MO – The Creve Coeur Police Department is investigating an accidental death that occurred in the 13000 block of Olive Boulevard Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that a 19-year-old male temporary seasonal employee was accidentally killed while working at the location on Olive Boulevard. The department is investigating the circumstances that led up to the accident. Witnesses to the incident are cooperating with investigators.

The identity of the employee is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The investigation is ongoing.