U of Illinois drops criminal past question from application

URBANA, Ill. – The University of Illinois campuses have adopted a new “box blind” policy, where it will no longer require students to disclose their criminal background during the initial application process. Arguing that it discouraged potential students from applying, a student-led coalition urged the university to remove questions about an individual’s criminal and disciplinary history. For safety concerns or potential threats, the policy still allows the university to ask about any criminal history, but only after an admissions decision has been made.