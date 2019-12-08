× Chesterfield police investigate homicide relating to house fire in Wildwood, two are dead

WILDWOOD, Mo. – The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the parking lot of the Baxter Crossing Apartments, located in the 16600 block of Crossover Lane.

Police received a call for shots fired at 12:45 AM Sunday, December 8. On scene, officers found the body of a woman lying in the parking lot.

Shortly after, a house fire was reported in the 2200 block of Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood. The house was the former address of the woman found dead. Chesterfield investigators notified the responding units of the homicide. After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a body of a man inside the house.

Detectives believe that the incidents are related and there is no additional danger to the public. Investigators are interviewing several witnesses. If anyone has additional information, contact The Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.