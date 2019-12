Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Feed My People is one of the largest help centers in the St. Louis area. Feed my people serves those in need through food pantries, low-cost thrift stores, and more than 8 additional support programs. Executive Director, Karen Lanter, talks about what the pantry does for the community and how you can help.

For more information visit: https://feed-my-people.org/.