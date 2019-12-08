ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Arthur Shivers with Generation 3 Fitness explains how to keep the extra weight away during the holidays. On average, people gain 10-15 pounds during this time of year. For more information visit generation3fitness.com.
Generation 3 Fitness shows you how to keep off the pounds during the holidays
-
Arthur Shivers and Generation 3 Fitness
-
Arthur Shivers: Incorporating cardio into your workouts
-
Arthur Shivers and Generation 3 Fitness Physique competition
-
Generation 3 Fitness: Group sessions now available
-
Arthur Shivers: How to lose fat while building muscle
-
-
Getting healthy for New Year and advice on how to shed those holiday pounds
-
C3 Fitness: Balance training is as important as cardio
-
Arthur Shivers: Self defense classes
-
Arthur Shivers: Complete Leg Workout
-
Arthur Shivers: Leg day
-
-
Black Friday kicks off with $4.2B Thanksgiving online shopping feast
-
Michigan mother who lost half her body weight credits 30-minute workouts
-
Arthur Shivers: Healthy eating