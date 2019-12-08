Hancock and Kelley – The federal money tied to the Loop Trolley project

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the FOX 2 political insiders discuss the closure of the loop trolley and how it's demise could have in impact on other transportation projects in the area funded by federal money. They will also discuss the new political ads running in St. Louis trying to sway your vote, a year in advance.

