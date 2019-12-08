× Jimerson’s 22 PTs fuels hot Saint Louis past Tulane

PHOENIX (AP) _ Gibson Jimerson had 22 points as Saint Louis routed Tulane 86-62. Demarius Jacobs had 18 points for Saint Louis, which earned its fifth straight victory. Hasahn French added 18 points. Jordan Goodwin had 12 points for Saint Louis. K.J. Lawson had 18 points for the Green Wave, whose four-game win streak was broken. Nic Thomas added 16 points. Teshaun Hightower had 12 points. Saint Louis plays Auburn on Saturday. Tulane matches up against Alcorn State at home next Monday.