Man hit and killed by train in Maplewood identified

MAPLEWOOD, MO – Family members have identified the man who was struck and killed by a train in Maplewood Saturday.

He is a Marine veteran named Stephen O’Connor.

O’Connor’s family says he joined the Marines after the 9-11 attack.

He served two tours of duty in Iraq and left the Marines with an honorable discharge after eight years of service.

O’Connor is survived by his parents and four sisters.