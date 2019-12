× Matthews scores twice to lead Leafs to 5-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Auston Matthews broke out of a slump with a pair of goals and Zach Hyman also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves for the Leafs, who had lost seven in a row against St. Louis. The Blues lost their second in a row after a four-game winning streak.