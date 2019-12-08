× SIU reports spike in enrollment applications for next year

CARBONDALE, Il. – Officials at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale say they’re already seeing an increase of applications for the next school year. The Southern Illinoisan reports the school has received 27% more freshman applicants than during this time last year. More than 2,600 students have been admitted, which is an increase of 21% over the same time last year. School officials credit fresh recruitment efforts, including the addition of a recruiter in St. Louis and new campus visit programs. Interim Provost Meera Komarraju says it’s too soon to say if the applicants will mean a bigger incoming class in the fall.