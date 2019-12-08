St. Louis Police say man pretending to be taxi cab driver stabbed passengers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police say a man pretending to be a cab driver was arrested Sunday morning for assault.Police say the 52-year-old driver stabbed a man and woman with a pocket knife after a fight began.Police say it was Sunday around 2:30 a.m. when they responded to the 4100 block of Manchester.

Police say a man and woman in their 20’s wanted a ride to the QT near Vandeventer and Chouteau and thought a cab driver was transporting them. Police say once the passengers determined the driver was pretending to be a cab driver, they wanted their money back. Police say the passengers grabbed the keys to the vehicle and the driver stabbed the passengers. The victims were taken to a hospital and the driver was arrested.

The president of one St. Louis area cab company believes passengers have become more complacent about finding a ride as ride-sharing becomes more prevalent.

“This industry should be heavily regulated and used to be heavily regulated,” said St. Louis County Cab Company President Basil Rudawsky. “Recent trends in transportation have created a situation where there are causal, unregulated, not properly vetted people providing transportation to the general public.”

St. Louis Police did not provide a description of the vehicle used Sunday. Rudwasky said licensed taxi cabs will typically have a sticker on a back window with an expiration date, a light on top and markings that reflect a cab company’s logo. He said drivers should have their ID inside the taxi and on their person. He also said St. Louis County Cab performs fingerprint background checks and face-to-face interviews before hiring anyone.