Tanya Ott with Global Bakes will appear on the Great American Baking show

Posted 8:43 am, December 8, 2019, by
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A local baker will be a contestant on The Great American Baking Show. Tanya Ott joins us in the kitchen to tell us more about how she became so passionate about baking, along with a holiday gingerbread cookie recipe. For more information and access to her recipes visit: https://www.globalbakes.com/

