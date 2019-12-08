ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A local baker will be a contestant on The Great American Baking Show. Tanya Ott joins us in the kitchen to tell us more about how she became so passionate about baking, along with a holiday gingerbread cookie recipe. For more information and access to her recipes visit: https://www.globalbakes.com/
Tanya Ott with Global Bakes will appear on the Great American Baking show
-
How they’re spending Thanksgiving at Fort Leonard Wood
-
The story behind the first batch of cookies in space and the first zero-gravity oven
-
Presidential Libraries, Museums and More: Rutherford B. Hayes
-
Anheuser-Busch InBev accuses rival of obtaining the secret recipe for Bud Light
-
Rachael Ray visits St. Louis to meet with fans during book tour
-
-
More employers are offering 4-day work weeks
-
How the maker of Skittles and M&Ms gets ready for Halloween
-
The Great American Smokeout challenges smokers to stop smoking
-
Nicki Minaj apparently married Kenneth Petty
-
American Music Awards had a lot going on
-
-
Americans weigh more this decade, but fewer adults want to lose weight
-
Flu is getting an early start in the US this season
-
Woman freed after 15-year sentence for not reporting boyfriend’s child abuse – he got probation