ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Are you feeling stressed? If so, you're not alone. For many it's the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, this time of the year brings sadness. Yashica Harris joins us to talk about what you can do to avoid the winter time blues.
The most wonderful time of the year? …Or most stressful?
-
Pulse – St. Louis charities making the season brighter for families in the region
-
Contact 2: Chimney and fireplace safety
-
Starbucks unveils new holiday cup lineup
-
Oklahoma mom could be freed from prison after DA shows rare support for commutation
-
Wondering if your phone will automatically update when daylight saving time ends? Read this
-
-
Camera records Missouri sanitation worker going out of his way to help 88-year-old woman
-
Thanksgrilling! Cooking a wonderful Thanksgiving meal on the grill
-
Spotify Wrapped reveals your top songs and favorite artists of the year — and the decade
-
A new poll finds that most people across the country want to stop the twice-a-year ritual of clock changes
-
Doctor details what’s ahead for President Carter’s recovery after is most recent fall
-
-
For the Spirit of St. Louis, the Humane Society of Missouri celebrates Meowlidays
-
126th Air Refueling Wing reunited with family at Scott Air Force Base
-
Why and when the US started changing the clock