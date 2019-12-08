The most wonderful time of the year? …Or most stressful?

Posted 8:52 am, December 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Are you feeling stressed? If so, you're not alone. For many it's the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, this time of the year brings sadness. Yashica Harris joins us to talk about what you can do to avoid the winter time blues.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.