ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An overnight warehouse fire near downtown had crews working well until the morning to put it out. The St. Louis Fire Department was called out to Second and Lombard around 3:15 Sunday morning. It was deemed a second alarm fire so the St. Louis fire Department had more than 60 firefighters on scene along with five aerial sprayers. It took nearly 4 hours to put out the flames and the hot spots, but they kept a close eye long after for any flair ups. The chief fire inspector is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Two alarm fire brings more than 60 firefighters to burning warehouse
