× 2 St. Louis police officers fired over social media post

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis city police officers are off the force. Both were fired for social media posts uncovered over the summer by a group called ‘The Plain View Project’, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The group determined posts made by more than 20 active officers were considered racist and violent.

Tonight, the attorney for both Sergeant Ronald Hasty and Detective Thomas Mabrey tells Fox 2 that they are appealing the decision.

Since the Plain View Project report first came out, St. Louis city police have undergone sensitivity training.