Mizzou’s St. Louis area football recruits gearing up to meet the new head coach

ST. LOUIS, MO- With Eli Drinkwitz expected to be formally introduced Tuesday morning in Columbia as the next head coach of the Missouri Tiger football program, recruits in the class of 2020 can expect a blitz of activity over the next week ahead of some key NCAA recruiting deadlines.

Drinkwitz is expected in the St. Louis region sometime this week to meet with the student-athletes who committed to the previous MU staff, according to Chaminade QB Brady Cook. The plan is to at least have those who have committed come back to campus for an official visit this weekend. “I’m super excited about the hire & I can’t wait to play for him,” Cook told Fox 2 via a Twitter Direct Message. “I think this class gained some energy after it was announced, so I’m hoping to keep everyone together by the time signing day rolls around on the 18th.”

Recruits may also want to wait and see if any of the Odom-era position coaches who originally recruited them to Missouri are retained by Drinkwitz.

December 18th is the first day recruits in the early signing period are permitted to sign letters of intent, running through December 20.

There is a so-called “Dead Period” where coaches cannot make in person contacts with recruits or host them on campus between December 16 and January 16, 2020.

The traditional signing period for football recruits starts February 5, 2020.

The newly-hired staff won’t have to deal with the NCAA imposed sanctions on recruiting activity and scholarship reductions until the 2020-21 recruiting cycle.