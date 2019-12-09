Best Seats in the House – Maroon 5 with Meghan Trainor!

Three-time GRAMMY® Award winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 29th with Meghan Trainor! FOX 2 wants you to win tickets every day this week with one grand prize winner taking home the Best Seats in the House – a pair of VIP tickets, plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery!

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and sold over 56 million albums, 328 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won’t be Soon Before Long. Maroon 5 went on to release studio albums, Hands All Over, which featured the anthemic “Moves Like Jagger,” and Overexposed. The band’s fifth studio album, V, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and featured the #1 hit singles “Maps,” “Animals” and “Sugar,” helping the band set a record for the most #1’s by a group in the Top 40 chart’s 20-year history, with 9 in total. The music video for the album’s GRAMMY- nominated single “Sugar” has notably logged a record setting 2+ billion views to date. Maroon 5 released their 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues, in late 2017 via 222/ Interscope. The album features the global hit single “Girls Like You” ft. Cardi B, which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track also claimed the #1 position on iTunes and Spotify, all while accumulating over 818 million Spotify streams and over 2.2 billion YouTube/ VEVO views and is notably the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. The single also holds the record for longest reign by a group on the AC Radio chart. The band recently finished 2018 as the biggest act on U.S. radio (according to Nielsen Music). The group’s songs amassed 8.58 billion audience impressions across all monitored radio stations, which included 1.95 million plays of Maroon 5’s music. Adam Levine and the band played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries with more than 2,500,000 fans in attendance.

