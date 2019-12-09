Cardinals 2020 Winter Warm-Up autograph tickets on sale Monday

Posted 4:58 am, December 9, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals winter warm-up autograph tickets go on sale Monday at 12:00 p.m.

The 24th annual event will be held January 18- 20 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. More than 50 players, coaches, and alumni will take part in the warm-up.

Autograph tickets will be available for purchase at the Busch Stadium Box Office starting Tuesday, December 10.

For complete up-to-date details about autograph dates, signing times, donation amounts and frequently asked questions, or to purchase admission or autograph tickets, visit cardinals.com/WWU.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.