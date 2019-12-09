Cardinals 2020 Winter Warm-Up autograph tickets on sale Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals winter warm-up autograph tickets go on sale Monday at 12:00 p.m.

The 24th annual event will be held January 18- 20 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. More than 50 players, coaches, and alumni will take part in the warm-up.

Autograph tickets will be available for purchase at the Busch Stadium Box Office starting Tuesday, December 10.

For complete up-to-date details about autograph dates, signing times, donation amounts and frequently asked questions, or to purchase admission or autograph tickets, visit cardinals.com/WWU.