Divorcing couple found dead miles apart in St. Louis area

WILDWOOD, Mo. - Authorities say a woman who had filed for divorce was found dead in the parking lot outside her suburban St. Louis apartment shortly before her husband's body was found after a fire at their former home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the deaths of Bobette Everhart-Boal and Michael Boal are related and that there is ``no additional danger to the public.'' Police found Everhart-Boal's body while responding to a call for shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Chesterfield.

The fire was reported a short time later in Wildwood. After it was extinguished, firefighters found Boal's body. They were both 59.