Double shooting leaves one dead in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a murder that took place Monday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, officers responded to a shooting call around 12:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. Palm Street.

Police found one man dead at the scene. A second victim was conscious and breathing, Woodling said.

The investigation is ongoing.