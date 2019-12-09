Traffic updates: Morning rush hour in St. Louis. Check our map for the fastest route.

Hearing Monday for man accused of killing15-year-old Sentonio Cox

ST. LOUIS - A docket hearing is scheduled Monday for Joseph Renick, the man who allegedly shot and killed Sentonio Cox.

Joseph Renick, 54, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened August 25 in the Carondelet Neighborhood.

15-year-old Cox reportedly tried to run from Renick and was retreating with his hands raised when Renick shot him once in the head. His body was found in a vacant lot on Vermont Avenue.

Renick is being held on $500,000 dollars cash bail.

