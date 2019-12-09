Lincoln County mother charged with child endangerment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO - A mother is behind bars now charged with endangering her children.

According to the probable cause statement, at a home on Page Branch Road where they arrested Ashley Ellis, who had warrants out, police found no running water, bugs, trash and dirty clothes all over the place.

Police say her 1-year-old and 3-year-old were also at the home. The report describes them as extraordinarily dirty with unchanged diapers and says one child was laying on the ashtray full of cigarette butts.

Further investigation revealed that the father of the children and another man who lives there had criminal records that included drug charges. The other man had also been convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say in an interview Ellis admitted that she and the children’s father would take turns watching the kids as the other smoked meth in the home.

The Department of Family Services has removed the two children from the home. Ellis is now charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.