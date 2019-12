× Man puts underwear on head to rob Moberly convenience store; suspect in police custody

MOBERLY, Mo. – Moberly police arrested a man accused of robbing a local gas station while wearing underpants over his face.

In a Facebook post, the Moberly Police Department said the robbery took place Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bratcher’s Fuel. The man entered the store, pointed a rifle at the clerk, and robbed the business.

Police said they took a suspect into custody Monday afternoon.