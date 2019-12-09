Many grieving after tragic murder-suicide in West County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO - We`re learning new details about a tragic murder suicide in West County involving a husband, his wife and two different police scenes.

The couple involved in this tragedy was going through a divorce and was due in court on Thursday morning.

“It`s definitely tragic,” said Scott Collins, who lives two doors down from the now burned-out home where 59-year-old Bobette Everhart-Boal and her husband 59-year-old Michael Boal once lived together.

Police say Michael Boal shot and killed Bobette early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Baxter Crossings apartments in Chesterfield.

Bobette was living there with her adult daughter.

Investigators believe Boal then went to the home where he was still living, set it on fire and shot and killed himself.

The home is just off Clayton Road and Highway 109 in Wildwood.

“They kept to themselves a lot. It was one of those things when I moved in, I tried to meet everyone in the neighborhood, they were very to themselves, they wouldn`t come out. You`d give them a wave, they put their head down, they`d act like they didn`t see you,” said Collins.

Bobette was employed at Working Spaces, an office interior design company in Maryland Heights.

The general manager there, Tim Carroll, saying, “The Working Spaces family is deeply saddened and grieving the loss of our dear friend and colleague Bobette Everhart-Boal. Bobette was loved and respected by her co-workers. She brought a positive energy and professionalism to each and every day. Like everyone else, we are still learning the facts surrounding her death and trying to process it as best we can.”

Bobette`s daughter is an intern at The Crossing church in Chesterfield.

The church said in a statement, “We are grieving with a member or our staff who has experienced a tragic loss this weekend as a result of this evil act. Our main priority now is caring for her and others that have been impacted.”

“I think it`s time for us as a neighborhood to pray for their kids. They don`t have parents now,” said Collins.

We understand the Boal`s have two adult children.

Court records show Bobette Everhart-Boal filed for divorce in August.

We`re also told county police were called to the home in September for a check welfare call, but nothing came of that.