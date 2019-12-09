Mizzou students have mixed opinions of new football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri’s new head football coach is not receiving an overwhelmingly positive reaction from students. It appears that Eli Drinkwitz will have to prove himself in the Show-Me State.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Mizzou will hire the Appalachian State coach to succeed Barry Odom, who was fired November 30.

Drinkwitz is young and he’s only been a head coach for one year. Some student fans in Columbia were hopeful while others were going to wait and see how it all works out.

If Drinkwitz does as well as he did at his former post, any concerns will likely soon pass.