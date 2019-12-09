Pet of the Week: Arya

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Arya is a 6.5-year-old shepherd mix and she's available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society!

She's a quiet, old soul who came to the MEHS from another local shelter where she was there for about two years. When Arya was transferred to the MEHS she came with a note saying she was one of the most aggressive dogs there and that the staff could not easily handle her. But once she came to the MEHS, the staff had almost no trouble with her.

Arya loves treats and belly rubs, and she gets an adorable grin on her face whenever she gets attention.

Arya would likely do best in a home with only women but staffers also think she'd do well in a home with older, calmer dogs.

You can visit Arya at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.