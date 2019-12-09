× Police investigating homicide Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon around 12: 55 p.m. Police say officers were summoned to the 3000 block of Osage in the Gravois Park neighborhood in South St. Louis for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a African-American male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital by an EMS crew. The victim later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are for anyone with information about the shooting to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).