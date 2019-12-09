(St. Louis) The Humane Society of Missouri gave out 5 important tips on how to handle your pets during the cold weather. Their mantra is "35 degress and below, protect Fido." And this also includes our feline friends.
Purr-fect Pair Cold Weather tips
-
Kids have spooktacular time at Trunk-or-Treat ahead of soggy, cold weather
-
Cold weather system brought funky smells to Kansas City from Iowa
-
Expect to wake up to a blast of cold on Thursday morning
-
Cold weather moves Veterans Day Ceremonies indoors
-
Make this your motto: “35 degrees and below, protect Fido”
-
-
St. Louisans enjoy final day of fall temperatures before cold snap
-
Protecting your plants and vegetation from this first cold snap of fall
-
This Arctic blast is shattering hundreds of records and causing deadly road conditions. And it’s not over
-
Halloween cold doesn’t stop MoDOT workers from getting the job done
-
Wood River police search for missing teen as cold weather moves in
-
-
Warm-up coming this weekend but not before a frigid Friday
-
The Latest: Wintry weather causes travel problems across US
-
Cooler weather coming after Thursday’s scattered showers