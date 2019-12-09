LIVE Video: House Judiciary holds Trump impeachment hearing

Purr-fect Pair Cold Weather tips

Posted 10:32 am, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, December 9, 2019
Data pix.

(St. Louis)  The Humane Society of Missouri gave out 5 important tips on how to handle your pets during the cold weather.  Their mantra is "35 degress and below, protect Fido."  And this also includes our feline friends.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.