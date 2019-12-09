× St. Louis County Police investigating double homicide in Jennings

JENNING, MO – Police are on the scene of a double homicide in Jennings. The fatal shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of McLaren Avenue which intersects Jennings Station Road.

St. Louis County Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that officers arriving on the scene located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he later died from his wounds.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons have taken over the investigation.

If you have any information related to the fatal shooting, please call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).