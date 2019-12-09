× Suspect in tot’s death gets life for abusing another girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man awaiting trial in the killing of a toddler has been sentenced to two life sentences plus another 10 years for abusing a different child. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Judge Thomas Mountjoy said that 33-year-old Kenneth Davis had demonstrated that he “simply cannot be around children” in ordering the sentence Friday for seven counts of child abuse for the July 2018 beating of an 8-year-old girl. Deputies say Davis’ assault left the girl with a bruised and bloodied face and clump of hair missing two months after the May 2018 death of 2-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore in Buffalo.