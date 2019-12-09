Tenacious Eats Presents “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

(St. Louis)  Tenacious Eats is at it again.  They are serving up a five course meal while showing the Disney movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas."  Chef Liz Schuster and Chef Steve Schmidt served up one of the courses on Fox 2 News 9A.M.  This event raises money for Siteman Cancer Centers.

