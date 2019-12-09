(St. Louis) Tenacious Eats is at it again. They are serving up a five course meal while showing the Disney movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Chef Liz Schuster and Chef Steve Schmidt served up one of the courses on Fox 2 News 9A.M. This event raises money for Siteman Cancer Centers.
Tenacious Eats Presents “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
-
Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans Collection now available
-
Keeping your pets safe over the holidays
-
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse will be on Airbnb for $60 per night
-
Chef Ellie Krieger shares healthy and delicious recipes in new book
-
Christmas shopping and decorating uninterrupted by dreary, windy weather
-
-
Whimsical four-course tasting dinner by Chef David Burke to honor St. Louis’ hot air balloon history
-
Walmart drops 2019 Black Friday ad for holiday shoppers
-
Microsoft tried a 4-day workweek in Japan. Productivity jumped 40%
-
He was shot 5 times at the El Paso Walmart and spent 2 months at hospitals. This is his fight to get back his life
-
Here’s the complete list of movies, shows you’ll be able binge on Disney+ starting Tuesday
-
-
Thanksgrilling! Cooking a wonderful Thanksgiving meal on the grill
-
Chefs behind viral Thanksgiving meal on New York subway share why they cooked up the feast
-
Mouth-watering holiday recipes to impress your guests