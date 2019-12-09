× Three flu-related deaths reported in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – As we approach the peak of flu season, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting three people have died as a result of flu-associated complications.

The state health department did not reveal the identity or location of the three individuals.

While the flu is hard to predict, the health department says the best way to help prevent its spread is by getting vaccinated every year.

The people at greatest risk for flu-related complications are children ages 5 and under, adults over the age of 65, pregnant women, and those with weak immune systems or chronic medical conditions.

How can I prevent the flu?

• Get a yearly flu vaccination.

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

• Stay home while you’re sick and limit contact with others to keep from infecting them.

For more information or to find a flu vaccine location near you, visit health.mo.gov/flu.