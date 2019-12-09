U.S. flu activity is elevated and increasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There have been three flu-related deaths in Missouri already this flu season.

Fox 2/News 11 spoke with Dr. Fred Buckhold who practices internal medicine with SLUCare and SSM Health. He said last week SSM health saw a total of 25 flu patients at its area hospitals. Most of the patients were treated at SSM Health DePaul in Bridgeton.

The CDC released a map monitoring flu activity levels in different states and it showed Missouri was already marked as 'moderate' by the end of November. Illinois sat at a 'low' activity level.

According to the CDC, flu activity is likely to increase and remain above baseline over the next few weeks. The CDC said flu activity will likely peak between December and February, with a 40 percent chance of a peak this month.