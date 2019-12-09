Vianney grad, Mizzou student struck and killed by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The outpouring of grief following the death of a Mizzou student continues across the state.

Logan Warnecke was killed when he was hit by a car Friday night while crossing a street on campus. He was 21.

Warnecke graduated from St. John Vianney High School in 2016.

“He’s one of those special young men that we are really going to miss,” said Vianney president Mike Loyet.

Warnecke was a swimmer and people said he made these school hallways, classrooms, and fellow students better.

“Logan was a phenomenal young man that everybody liked. Everybody enjoyed being around Logan,” Loyet said. “Always had a smile on his face, always brought joy to the room he walked into.”

St. Louis Police Major May Warnecke is his mother. She serves as deputy commander of the department’s Bureau of Investigative Service. The chief released a statement which, in part, says, “Please keep Major Warnecke and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.”

Logan was struck while crossing S. College Avenue near Bass. A couple blocks north is an overhead pedestrian walkway; a few blocks south is a traffic light for people crossing.

Police said a 21-year-old woman hit Warnecke. He later died at the hospital.

Logan Warnecke leaves behind countless people whose lives he touched.

“I talked with a couple of his teachers today. They remember him as was someone who would go out of his way to help someone, always jump in and do whatever it took to make a class better a team better,” Loyet said.

At this point, no charges have been filed and the investigation continues.