LIVE Video: House Judiciary holds Trump impeachment hearing
Traffic updates: Morning rush hour in St. Louis. Check our map for the fastest route.

White Castle recalls frozen hamburger products over Listeria fear

Posted 6:50 am, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51AM, December 9, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - White castle fast-food chain is pulling items from supermarkets due to the possible listeria.

The affected products are their frozen 6-pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6-pack hamburgers, frozen 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, and 16-pack hamburgers, 16-pack cheeseburgers. The items affected have best-by dates between August 4th, 2020 and August 17th, 2020.

White Castle discovered the possible contamination after a third-party laboratory collected a sample from one of the chain's manufacturing facilities that showed a presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the company revealed Friday.

Customers with questions regarding recalled products can reach White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.