White Castle recalls frozen hamburger products over Listeria fear

ST. LOUIS - White castle fast-food chain is pulling items from supermarkets due to the possible listeria.

The affected products are their frozen 6-pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6-pack hamburgers, frozen 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, and 16-pack hamburgers, 16-pack cheeseburgers. The items affected have best-by dates between August 4th, 2020 and August 17th, 2020.

White Castle discovered the possible contamination after a third-party laboratory collected a sample from one of the chain's manufacturing facilities that showed a presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the company revealed Friday.

Customers with questions regarding recalled products can reach White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.