Posted 11:12 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13AM, December 10, 2019
Data pix.

(St. Louis)  The only African-Centered school in the St. Louis area and part of the St. Louis Public School District is Pamoja Preparatory Academy at Cole.  Today they performed on the 9 A.M. show to preview their concert at the St. Louis ArtWorks in University City.

