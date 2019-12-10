× Blues Drop Third Straight Game, 5-2 to Sabres

Alex Pietrangelo scored his historic 100th career goal of his career, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Blues losing streak. The Sabres handed the Blues their third straight setback, 5-2 in Buffalo on Tuesday night. The Sabres scored 18 seconds into the game and with eight seconds left in the second period to put the Blues at a deficit.

Troy Brouwer scored his first goal of the season to even the game at 1-1, but Johan Larsson’s goal in the final seconds of the second gave Buffalo a 2-1 edge. Pietrangelo’s seventh goal of the season tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. But Sabres captain Jack Eichel scored the go ahead goal when he skated from the behind the Blues goal to in front of the net to beat Jake Allen to make it 3-2. The Sabres added two empty net goals late in the contest to make the final score 5-2.

The Blues have not lost three straight games since November or 2018. They will try to end this losing skid with their next game, Thursday, December 12 at home against the Vegas Golden Knights.